Wayanad landslides: Over 2,500 displaced people seek shelter in relief camps

Wayanad: Over 2,500 people, including 599 children and six pregnant women, whose lives have been shattered by deadly landslides, are staying in various relief camps in Mepadi panchayat here.



As per the latest official figures released by the district authority, a total of 16 rescue camps are there in Meppadi and other village panchayats in the hill district where the landslide-hit people are staying.

As many as 2,514 people belonging to 723 families are in the camps. Among them, 943 are male, 972 are female, and 599 are children. Six pregnant women are also among the inmates at the relief camps.

People who were rescued from the landslide-hit places are currently housed at seven camps- SDMLP School Kalpetta, De Paul Public School Kalpetta, RCLP School Chundale, Govt. High School Rippon, WMO College, Muttil, Rippon New building and Arapatta.

As per the government figures till Sunday evening, a total of 221 bodies and 166 body parts of the landslide victims had been recovered so far. Meanwhile, Manorama News reported that the death toll touched 385. The number of missing people had gone down to 180 from the earlier 206 after the authorities were able to get in touch with some of them over the phone.

(With PTI inputs)