Actor Mohanlal to aid in rebuilding landslide-hit Mundakkai school: Edu Min

Wayanad: Actor Mohanlal has agreed to reconstruct the Mundakkai GLP School, which was damaged by a series of landslides, said Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday. Sivankutty was addressing the media after a meeting with teachers and PTA members from the affected schools in Wayanad, alongside senior officials from the education department.

“Actor Mohanlal has come forward and pledged Rs 3 crore for relief activities, including the rebuilding of GLPS in Mundakkai,” the minister said. The schools in Vellarmala and Mundakkai have been the hardest hit by the July 30 landslides. “A township plan has already been declared by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the survivors. The location for the reconstruction of schools will be determined based on this plan. The education department is also prepared to release the necessary funds for their re-construction,” he added.

According to Sivankutty, classes are expected to resume within 10 to 20 days at the schools currently being used as relief camps. “The education department’s deputy director will oversee this process. All necessary improvements will be made, including the purchase of furniture,” he said.

Additionally, the first-term examinations scheduled for September 2-12 have been postponed for students at the Mundakkai and Vellarmala schools. “Counselling will be provided for the children and those who have lost their certificates will receive replacements soon,” the minister added.

He further said the Labour Board has decided to provide financial assistance to the labourers who got injured in the landslides and to the next of kin of workers who died in the disaster. The migrant workers will also be provided financial assistance, including for their treatment. Sivankutty said Rs 1 lakh will be provided to families of labourers who died in the landslides as a first instalment.