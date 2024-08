Thiruvananthapuram: The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday approved the Kerala government’s request to rename two major railway stations in the Thiruvananthapuram district.

The Nemom railway station has been renamed Thiruvananthapuram South and Kochuveli station as Thiruvananthapuram North.

It was in January the state government approved the Railway Ministry’s proposal to rename the stations, as part of development plans to create satellite stations for Thiruvananthapuram Central.