Wayanad landslides: Kerala to seek Navy, Coast Guard's aid for search in Arabian Sea

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to initiate a search operation in the Arabian Sea to find the people who went missing in the Wayanad landslides.

“A cabinet sub-committee discussed the matter and resolved to seek the assistance of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard for coordinating the search in the sea,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a press conference on Tuesday.

According to official records, the death toll from the landslides has reached 244. “The government has also directed the Wayanad District Collector to acquire additional land for the burial of the victims. At least 154 people are still missing, and 88 are currently receiving treatment,” said the CM. He added that 1,381 people are housed in nine relief camps in Chooralmala alone.

Furthermore, wards 10, 11, and 12 of the Meppadi grama panchayat have been declared disaster-affected areas.

A search operation involving 1,174 personnel from various forces is underway in Wayanad, divided into six zones. Additionally, 913 volunteers and villagers, organised into 112 teams, have joined the rescue efforts.