Kochi: A construction worker was killed on Wednesday after a service lift collapsed over him. The deceased, Naseer (42), was a native of Unichira near Kalamassery. The accident occurred while he was working in a private building.

Naseer, a CITU worker, was standing under the service lift that was carrying goods to the third floor. Naseer suffered severe injuries as the lift fell over him after its cable snapped.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Thrikkakkara, but could not be saved.