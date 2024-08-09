Kerala HC throws out 'meritless' PIL alleging misuse of relief fund for landslide victims

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday came down heavily on a lawyer who moved a Public Interest Litigation alleging misuse of disaster relief funds meant to aid landslide victims in Wayanad. He had also sought the establishment of a centralised system for collecting and managing such funds.

After pulling up the lawyer, who according to the court was seeking 'cheap publicity', the division bench of Justice AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Syam Kumar VM imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 and directed the petitioner to pay the amount to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

The court said the PIL was not filed in the public interest but for publicity. The Court observed that the petitioner failed to provide any specific examples of the alleged misuse of funds. It stated that the petitioner has no case that he has approached the law enforcement agencies or district administration with any complaints of alleged misuse of funds as claimed.

“You want your name to be published in connection with the natural disaster, a good Samaritan having concern for the rest of the people," the Court orally criticised the petitioner. The bench said the petitioner was simply wasting the court's time and that his actions were not benefiting anyone.