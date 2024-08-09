Malayalam
Body of Plus 2 girl who drowned in Nettoor lake found after day-long search

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 09, 2024 08:35 PM IST
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The body of a 16-year-old girl who had gone missing in the lake at Nettoor here in the wee hours of Friday was found after a day-long search. Fidha, a Plus Two student of Panangad Higher Secondary School, was found dead in the waters close to Kumbalam-Nettoor bridge.

According to the ward councillor, her parents said that she fell into the Nettoor lake around 6.30 am when she went to dispose of the garbage. The body was found by the search team even as they were planning to continue with the operation at night too.

Police, Fire and Rescue Services and National Disaster Response Force along with local people had conducted a coordinated search operation for the girl after her mother alerted the local people about the incident.Though the water is not deep, the mud at the banks which is like quicksand could have trapped the girl, the councillor said.

Fidha is the daughter of Muthiraparambu Firoz Khan. The family, hailing from Nilambur in Malappuram district, had moved to the area only last month. Fidha has two siblings.

