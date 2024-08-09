LDF likely to surrender its lone municipality in Idukki as UDF moves no-confidence motion

Idukki: The state-ruling LDF could lose its hold over municipalities in the Idukki district as the opposition, UDF, looks set to regain power in Thodupuzha in the election of the chairperson to be held on August 12 (Monday).

Kattappana, the only other municipality in Idukki, is governed by the UDF. The LDF has been governing the 35-member Thodupuzha municipality, since 2020, with the support of Congress rebel, Sanish George.

On Friday, the UDF issued a notice for a no-confidence motion against vice-chairperson Jessy Antony. The LDF side was weakened following the resignation of chairperson Sanish George, who is accused in a bribery case.

The municipality at present has 34 available members as the councillor of the 11th ward, Mathew Joseph, was disqualified by a High Court order. The UDF tally has increased to 13 after it won two seats in by-elections held last week. The LDF, meanwhile, has 12, the BJP has eight and one of the councillors remains independent.

George, the ousted chairperson, will once again be crucial in deciding the fate of the municipality. Should he side with the LDF, there will be a tie and the election of the chairperson could be decided by a draw of lots. “I have not yet decided, there are still two days,” George told Onmanorama when asked which side he would pick in the election.