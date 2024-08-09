Tremors reported at Nenmeni in Wayanad, SEOC says no movement according to seismic records

Wayanad: While evacuation is underway at some of the wards at Nenmeni gram panchayat, Wayanad, following reports of an earthquake, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) has issued an update saying that there is no indication of any movement according to seismic records.

As of now, seismic records do not show any indications of movements, informed the state emergency operations centre. ''Regarding the sound heard in Wayanad Pozhuthana region, we are examining seismic records and also attempting local reconnaissance to find if anything is anomalous,'' SEOC stated.



As per initial reports, people in the area communicated of tremors being experienced in areas around Kurichiarmala, Pinangodemoorikap, Ambukuthimala, and Edakkal caves. Vythiri revenue authorities have reportedly asked the residents to temporarily vacate the area. Village officers have been asked to report to the site and monitor further developments. Panchayat representatives said that they were told about a loud sound being heard.

Tremors were also felt at different parts of Koodaranji grama panchayat, Kozhikode. Residents from Koodaranji, Karattupara and Karinkutti said they felt tremors around 10am. Tremors were felt at Manassery, near Mukkom, a resident said.

According to Sajeesh Jan P, assistant professor at the Department of Agricultural Meteorology, Regional Agricultural Research Station Ambalavayal, many of the employees had alerted the office about a creaky sound and vehicles parked on the campus started sounding alarm. “We also felt a vibration and also heard a sound,'' he said.

A whistling sound was heard at Edakkal 19, near the Edakkal Caves on the lap of Ambukuthi HIlls, Sajeesh said.

(To be updated)