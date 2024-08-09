Malayalam
Two held with banned drugs transported from Bengaluru for sale in Guruvayur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 09, 2024 08:14 PM IST
The accused are Nitish and Anzil. Photos: Special arrangement
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: Two men were held with banned drugs (2 kg of hashish oil and 65 grams of MDMA) in Kunnamkulam, Thrissur on Friday. The police said the duo transported the drugs from Bengaluru and intended to sell them in Guruvayur.

Thamarayur native Nitish, 31 and Anzil, 21 of Perakam, were arrested in a joint operation by the Kunnamkulam Police and the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF).

The seizure that led to the arrests was made based on a tip-off received by Thrissur City Police Chief R Ilango. The contraband was seized from a car at Marathankode. The police team was led by Kunnamkulam Sub-Inspectors Sukumaran and Varghese. Kunnamkulam Tahsildar OB Hema was present when the arrest was recorded.

