Thrissur: Two days after the Thrissur Corporation announced its decision to cancel Pulikali in light of Wayanad landslides, the organising committee and participating teams have expressed their opposition to the move.



The nine teams registered for Pulikali, which was scheduled for September 18, said they would file a memorandum with the mayor on Monday seeking to review the decision and hold Pulikali as in previous years.

Pulikali organising committee spokesperson Baby P Antony alleged that Mayor MK Varghese took a unilateral decision to cancel the event after misinterpreting the government's order that cancelled state-level Onam celebrations.

“Nine teams have already started preparations for Pulikali. They have borrowed around Rs 4 lakh to meet the expenses. The corporation's decision came as a big shock for participants,” Baby told Manorama News.

Apart from Pulikali, Kumattikkali, another customary event during Onam, will also not be held this year. The corporation had increased funds for the teams to attract more participants. Prize money was also increased for the winning teams.

The corporation announced its decision a day after the state tourism department decided to call off the state-level Onam celebrations. On Friday, the corporation convened a meeting and unanimously decided to cancel the event by extending solidarity with the landslide victims. The state tourism department has also cancelled the Champions Boat League and Nehru Trophy Boat race.