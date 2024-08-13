Wayanad Landslides: 401 body parts tested for DNA belonged to 248 individuals

Wayanad: The DNA tests on 401 human bodies and body parts recovered from the July 30-landslide-hit areas in Wayanad have been completed.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said 52 of the body parts would need further tests as those were decomposed.



"Of the remaining 349, the tests revealed that 194 body parts belonged to different individuals while the remaining body parts were of 54 individuals," Minister Rajan told media persons on Tuesday.

Based on the latest DNA tests, the 248 identified body parts belonged to 121 men and 127 women, the minister said.

The official data puts that toll at 437, including 231 bodies and 206 body parts. There are 1,505 survivors in 12 relief camps in the district. Of the 566 women in the camps, two are pregnant. There are 571 men and 368 children among those in the camps, minister Rajan said.