Wayanad landslides: Search underway; 405 DNA test results awaited to confirm death toll

Wayanad: The search for the people who went missing in the multiple landslides in Wayanad has entered day 15 on Tuesday. Army, Special Operations Group, Fire Force and forest department are deployed for the special search drive on the banks of Chaliyar river and areas close to the forest. During this search, three more body parts were recovered from Wayanad's Vellarmala and Thalappali areas and Malappuram's Kumpalappara.



Amid the searches, Revenue Minister K Rajan told Manorama news that the number of people killed in the landslides will be confirmed once the results of the DNA tests are out.

“ At present 405 samples of dead bodies and body parts have been sent for DNA test. Results of these tests are expected within three days. DNA samples of bodies and body parts recovered in the last few days are also collected. These samples will be sent for DNA examination,” said the minister.

“ Blood samples of 90 missing people have been collected so far. This will be sent for matching with the DNA samples. The number of missing people will decrease once the DNA test results are out,” added the minister.

Talking about the rehabilitation, he added that all people who were displaced in the landslides will be shifted from relief camps by August end.

“ Temporary rehabilitation is not only shifting people to rented houses and quarters but also to houses of relatives. This process will begin within four days. A team led by the district collector will prepare a list of the people and allot the houses and quarters identified for the rehabilitation,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, a five-member team of experts from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) is visiting the places devasted in the landslides to study the scope of habitation in these places. The team is led by senior scientist John Matthai of the National Center for Geosciences. The team will assess the possible dangers in different parts of the disaster area and nearby sites. It will also assess how the disaster happened and what phenomena occurred in the landslide, the statement added.

After the inspection, the expert team will submit its report to the government and will also recommend suitable land use for the area. The team will function under the Disaster Management Authority Act of 2005. Center of Excellence in Water Related Disaster Management (CWRM) Principal Scientist and Head Dr TK Drishya, Surathkal NIT Associate Professor Dr Srivalsa Kolathayar, District Soil Conservation Officer Tara Manoharan and Kerala Disaster Management Authority Hazard and Risk Analyst P Pradeep are the other members of the expert team.