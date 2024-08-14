Woman's suicide at Ancharakandi; family alleges negligence on part of police, husband absconding

Kannur: Almost a month after a woman named Aswini, a resident of Ancharakandi died in hospital following a suicide attempt, her family has alleged negligence on the part of police in conducting a fair probe and arresting the accused.

Aswini, the daughter of Pradeepan and Omana, attempted suicide at her residence in Ancharakandy on July 16 a day after returning from the house of her husband Vipin. She died in hospital two days later. V P Ravi, uncle of Aswini alleged that the police have not yet found her husband Vipin who has reportedly been absconding for over a month.

Aswini was living separately from her husband for nearly two months. She returned to his house on July 15 along with her family members to attend the marriage of her sister-in-law. Aswini was found depressed after returning home from the marriage function and was found hanging from the window of the bathroom of her bedroom on July 16. She was soon rushed to the hospital and died while undergoing treatment on July 18.

“We have filed a complaint to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Women's Commission, the Human Rights Commission, the Kannur District Collector and the District Police Chief (DPC). When we met the DPC at his office, he made a call to the investigation officer, Pinarayi SHO and asked him to submit a report within five days. We have not received the report on the progress of the investigation even after a week of direction from the DPC. Nobody has any clue about the whereabouts of Vipin and the police investigation is not satisfactory,” said Ravi.

Aswini had earlier undergone treatment at Ancharakandi Medical College Hospital after she was allegedly manhandled by Vipin, her relatives said. Pinarayi police informed that the investigation is in progress.

"We have questioned the family members of Vipin in connection with the case. The accused is still missing and we are looking for his whereabouts,” Pinarayi SHO V S Bavish said. Aswini was a staff nurse at a private hospital in Kannur. The family of Aswini has decided to stage a dharna in front of the police station seeking justice for Aswini.