Rs 13 cr collected as penalty for ticket-less travel by TVM railway division this fiscal

Thiruvananthapuram: Thiruvananthapuram division, Southern Railway has recorded an all-time high income of Rs 13 crores from penalty imposed on ticket-less travel in the present financial year, said Manish Thaplyal, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Thiruvananthapuram division here on Thursday. Speaking at the Independence Day celebrations held at the Divisional Railway Office, Thycaud, the DRM said that the efforts to combat ticket-less travel have yielded excellent results.



The division has achieved a gross revenue of Rs 543.52 crore, reflecting a significant 12.23 per cent increase over the same period last year. The passenger sector has recorded a robust 14.70 per cent growth in revenue, while the freight segment has seen an impressive 18.31 per cent increase. The operating ratio has significantly declined by 12.38 per cent, indicating that we are on the right track, focusing on efficiency and sustainability, he said.

He said that the division has successfully implemented paid parking at 55 locations across 47 stations, covering over 92,000 square meters. '' To enhance comfort, we've introduced air-conditioned waiting halls at 11 stations, with plans to expand to four more. Our catering/multipurpose services are growing to meet the expectations of our customers, with 48 news contracts fetching a revenue of 1.21 crore. We've also made ticketing easier with the introduction of QR code payments for UPI. Now, 138 counters are equipped to accept digital payments using QR code, making the payment process fast and convenient. In our ongoing commitment to serving our esteemed passengers, we have introduced an impressive 524 special trains this financial year,'' said Thaplyal.

The redevelopment at Thiruvananthapuram Central and Varkala stations will commence this month, he added. Manish Thaplyal hoisted the national flag and inspected the parade by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Viji M.R, Addl. Divisional Railway Manager, Tanvi Praful Gupte, Sr. Divisional Security Commissioner (Sr,DSC) and Kavitha Thaplyal, President, Southern Railway Women's Welfare Organisation and other officers and staff attended the function.