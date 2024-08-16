Two goons murdered within a week in Trivandrum, cops suspect gang rivalry

Thiruvananthapuram: Nearly a week after the murder of a gangster, another criminal was murdered in the capital city on Thursday night. The deceased is Beemapally native Shibili. Manorama News reported that Hijas, the accused is on the run.



Shibili who is named in the gunda list is booked in several criminal cases. He was reportedly found stabbed on the road around midnight on Thursday. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead by the doctors. It is suspected that a dispute between Shibili and Hijas who is mentally challenged ended up in the murder. But, Shibili's brother told police that a gang of people attacked him. Hence, police suspect that Shibili was killed in a gang war between the criminals. Police have intensified the probe into the case.

It was on August 9, Joy alias Vettukathi Joy, a gangster was hacked to death by a three-member gang. He was found lying in a pool of blood on the road. The brutal attack occurred around 9 pm at Powdikonam Society Junction. The assailants approached Joy in a car and attacked him. He sustained severe injuries on both legs. Joy, who was arrested under the Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA), was murdered three days after walking out of jail.