Former Kerala HC Acting Chief Justice VP Mohan Kumar passes away

Eranakulam: Former Kerala High Court Acting Chief Justice V P Mohan Kumar died on Sunday at his residence in Panampilly Nagar, Ernakulam.

Justice Mohan Kumar had a distinguished legal career, serving as a judge in the Karnataka High Court before being appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court. He retired from service in 2002.

His son, Jayesh Mohan Kumar, is also an advocate practising at the Kerala High Court. The funeral will be held at 3 pm on Monday at the public crematorium in Ravipuram.