Kayamkulam youth nabbed in Kochi with 21 kg ganja

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 18, 2024 05:51 PM IST
Arrest
Representational image: FOTOKITA/Shutterstock
Ernakulam

Kochi: The Kochi City police have arrested a youth with nearly 21 kg of ganja. Suhail Nizar (26) of Cheravally near Kayamkulam was nabbed from XTENT INNS Hotel and Homes at Padivattom during a raid conducted by the Palarivattom police and the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF).

The police said Suhail used to smuggle cannabis from other states and sell it in Kochi. He used to lead a luxurious life staying in prominent apartments in the city.

He has been under the close watch of the DANSAF team based on the instructions by Deputy Commissioner of Police K S Sudarshan IPS. The police zeroed in on the youth based on a tip-off received by City Police Commissioner S Syamsundar, IPS.

Police said Suhail had moved to a lodge in Palarivattom after he sensed the police move. He was arrested while attempting to sell the contraband in his possession. He is an accused in a case in which 30 kg of ganja was seized from Yeshwantpur railway station in Karnataka.

The police have launched a probe into his accomplices. Commissioner Syamsundar said there has been a rise in drug seizures in the state in the past one month after the DANSAF team was strengthened.

