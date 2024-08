Kozhikode: Two individuals died in an accident on Sunday at Vattam Poyil, Kallayi in Kozhikode.

The deceased - Mohammed Siyad Ali (18) and Sabith (21) - were residents of Kottookkara, near Kondotty in Malappuram. They were riding a two-wheeler when they collided with a city bus around 5 pm. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the youths were declared brought dead.

Siyad is the son of Manjappulath Mohammed Ali and Rasiyabi. Ameerali Kochambally and Khadeeja are the parents of Sabith.