Hema Committee Report | Illegal ban to remuneration issues: 17 problems faced by women in Malayalam film industry

The much-awaited Hema Commission report exposed shocking details about the Malayalam film industry on Monday. The Hema Committee, which looked into the pressing issue faced by women in Malayalm film industry, was chaired by retired Kerala High Court judge Justice K Hema, with members--veteran actor Sharada and retired IAS officer KB Valsala Kumari. Here are the 17 issues highlighted by the committee in its report:



1. Sexual demands made to women for entry into the cinema industry and for securing roles.



2. Sexual harassment, abuse, and assault against women at the workplace, during transportation, in accommodations, etc.

3. Torture of women who express their resentment and unwillingness to comply with sexual demands.

4. Violation of women's human rights in cinema, including the lack of basic facilities like toilets and changing rooms on set.

5. Lack of safety and security for women in cinema, in accommodations, transportation, etc.

6. Unauthorised and illegal banning of individuals working in various categories of cinema.

7. Silencing of women through threats of being banned from work in the cinema industry.

8. Male domination in the industry, gender bias, and discrimination.

9. Gross indiscipline in cinema—such as the consumption of alcohol, use of drugs, and disorderly conduct at the workplace.

10. Making demeaning and vulgar comments in the workplace, over the phone, etc.

11. Non-execution of written contracts between employers and employees to suit individual requirements.

12. Failure to pay agreed-upon remuneration.

13. Disparity in remuneration between men and women, with clear gender discrimination.

14. Resistance and reluctance to allow women into cinema, particularly in technical roles, and the lack of opportunities.

15. Online harassment (cyber-attacks).

16. Lack of legal awareness among women about their own rights.

17. Absence of any legally constituted authority to address grievances.