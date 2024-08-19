Malayalam
Kerala govt gives nod to host Pulikali in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 19, 2024 07:53 PM IST
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: The state government has made a U-turn by permitting Pulikali to be hosted in Thrissur as part of Onam celebrations.
Earlier, the government had cancelled the event following the fatal landslides in Wayanad that claimed hundreds of lives. The government had also cancelled its official Onam celebration, besides major boat races, including the Nehru Trophy.

The fresh order was issued by M B Rajesh, Minister for Local Self-Government. A few days ago, 'pulikkali desams' submitted a request to the Mayor of the Thrissur Corporation to permit to host Pulikali.

The pulikali teams approached the government, stating they had paid advances for percussion, vehicles, artists, and other arrangements. Cancelling the event would have led to significant financial losses, they argued.

