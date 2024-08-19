Male actors face ban due to wrath of powerful industry lobbies: Hema Commission report

Thiruvananthapuram: The Hema Commission Report, released on Monday, revealed that not only women but men also face challenges in the Malayalam film industry. According to the report, several well-known male artists have been subjected to "unauthorised" bans from working for extended periods, often for "very silly reasons."

The report suggests that these bans are usually a result of artists unknowingly provoking powerful figures within the industry's influential lobby. As a consequence, many men are reluctant or afraid to speak out against the industry's practices, fearing that any information they provide could jeopardise their future opportunities in cinema.

Despite this, the report notes that it is encouraging that some men have spoken out impartially. These individuals have even acknowledged that the formation of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) is a positive step towards improving the industry.

The Justice Hema Committee was established by the Kerala government in 2017, after the actor assault case, to investigate the challenges faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. The committee was led by Justice K Hema, with actor Sharada and former IAS officer K B Vatsala Kumari serving as members. The committee submitted its report to the government on December 31, 2019.

However, the government on Monday released only 233 pages of the report, excluding sections that could infringe on the privacy of the individuals mentioned in it.