Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

20-year-old woman dies, friend injured in car accident near Anakkallumpara Waterfalls

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 20, 2024 12:10 AM IST
Accident
Representational image. Photo credit: Dragos Asaftei/ Shutterstock
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A 20-year-old woman died and her friend suffered serious injuries in an accident at Anakkallumpara on the Kakkadampoyil-Koombara road near Koodaranji in Kozhikode Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Fathima Maqboola from Mukkilangadi in Koduvally. Her friend Mohammed Munshiq Chakkittakandy from Omassery was injured after the car veered off the road. The Anakkallumpara bend is an accident-prone area. Last year, two college students were killed while another sustained serious injuries at the location.

Fathima was declared dead at a private hospital at Areekode. Fathima and her friend Munshiq had graduated from MES Arts and Science College.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE