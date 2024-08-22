Malayalam
Air India flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport following bomb threat

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 22, 2024 08:11 AM IST Updated: August 22, 2024 08:25 AM IST
Representational image. Photo: Shutterstock/Wichudapa
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: An Air India flight made an emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram airport shortly following a bomb threat on Thursday.  The passengers were evacuated to safety after landing and the flight was shifted to the taxiway for detailed inspection.

The pilot of the Mumbai-Thiruvananthapuram flight intimated Air Traffic Control about the bomb threat. The flight which was expected to arrive in Thiruvanathapuram by 8.10 am landed early due to the threat.  Flight AI 657 departed from Mumbai airport at 5.45am on Thursday. 

