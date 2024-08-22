Never seen a more upright and honest man than PK Sasi, says Ganesh Kumar

Palakkad: CPM leader PK Sasi, who was removed from all party positions for the alleged misuse of funds collected for the Universal College under the Mannarkkad Cooperative Education Society, on Thursday received unconditional support from Kerala Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar.

Attending a programme at the Universal College, Ganesh said that he has not 'seen a more upright and honest man than Sasi.'

"I too have been subjected to many allegations. But having known him closely, I haven't met another person as honest and loving as Sasi," Ganesh said. "He helps people in need, regardless of their political affiliation. Whether he is an MLA or not, he prioritises compassion and helps the poor. That's why he holds a place in (my) heart.

"When you try to destroy the Universal College and Sasi through lies, remember that it affects a lot of students and teachers too," the minister added.

"Truth alone triumphs. The perpetrator of falsehood will be reduced to ashes. The one who stands with the truth will shine. Some who attacked me deviously have been completely wiped out from Kerala's political map. My God is truth. One should be able to love humanity. One should strive to provide a soothing touch to people. When you attack Sasi, you are attacking an institution like the Universal College.

"I can proudly vouch that Sasi is a good man. He is an excellent chairman who has come to the helm of KTDC. All the institutions under KTDC are doing well now," Ganesh said.

He also had some advice for the media. "There are many thieves and robbers. Nobody is willing to speak about them or attack them. The media should remember that the public is not stupid. People are evaluating everything you create. Others' privacy is also valuable. Can the media give Nambi Narayanan his life back?," he said adding "Don't allow them to destroy Universal College and Sasi".

Sasi, a former MLA from Shoranur, had previously been suspended from the district secretariat for six months after being accused of sexual misconduct involving a woman leader from the DYFI. He was eventually reinstated to both the district committee and the district secretariat.

However, a party decided to strip all his party positions after an inquiry committee confirmed the misuse of funds from the College.