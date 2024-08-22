18 years on the run: Thief-turned-jewellery owner nabbed in Mumbai for 2006 Muvattupuzha heist

A police team pursuing a suspect from an 18-year-old theft case tracked him down in Mumbai, only to find out that he had become the owner of four jewellery stores and was living in a luxurious bungalow.



Despite threats from gangsters, the police arrested Mahendra Hashba Yadav (53) and brought him back to Muvattupuzha, where he was formally charged. Yadav had been wanted for the theft of 30 sovereigns of gold from Kallarackal Jewelry in Muvattupuzha in 2006.

The breakthrough came after the jewellery store owner filed a complaint to the Chief Minister during the Nava Kerala Sadas, prompting a reinvestigation. Police tracked Yadav and his family’s location through their social media accounts, eventually finding them in Mulund, Mumbai.

When confronted, Yadav attempted to bribe the officers, offering them double the stolen gold in exchange for his release. Local residents, who knew Yadav as a wealthy and respected neighbour, were shocked to learn of his criminal past.

Eighteen years ago, Yadav had worked as a trusted goldsmith at Kallarackal Jewelry, living with his family in Muvattupuzha for over 15 years. His job involved collecting gold for purification. However, in 2006, after collecting a batch of gold, Yadav disappeared, borrowing Rs 1.5 lakh from a friend before fleeing with his family.

Initial attempts to locate Yadav in his hometown of Sangli, Maharashtra, were unsuccessful. However, under the supervision of Ernakulam Rural SP Vaibhav Saxena, a new investigation was launched. Police monitored Yadav and his children’s social media and bank accounts, ultimately uncovering his whereabouts.

The jewellery store owner also provided valuable clues to Yadav's location. Over the years, Yadav used the stolen gold to build a small business, which eventually grew into a successful chain of jewellery stores. Following his arrest, police took detours to avoid gangsters working for Yadav as they transported him to Pune Airport for his return to Kerala. Yadav was presented in court and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.