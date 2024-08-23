AMMA welcomes Hema Commission report, police probe

Kochi: The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Friday responded to the findings of the Hema Commission report for the first time since the damning report on the rampant sexual harassment and gender inequality in the Malayalam film industry came out on August 19 after a wait of five years. Speaking to the media, AMMA general secretary Siddique said the association was welcoming the findings of the commission and that the police should investigate and punish those responsible.

Earlier today, Manorama News reported that the Kerala government omitted 11 paragraphs from the report which were not recommended by the State Information Commission (SIC). The government released only 233 pages of the report, excluding sections that could infringe on the privacy of the individuals mentioned. The omitted portions include paragraphs 97 to 107 from pages 49 to 53, as well as sections from pages 81 to 100 and pages 165 to 196. According to Manorama News, the 11 paragraphs from pages 49 to 53 were not part of the exclusions submitted by the SIC.

Incidentally, the 96th paragraph in the report spoke of the sexual abuse faced by women from well-known personalities. "On analysis of evidence placed before us, we are satisfied that women face sexual harassment even from very well-known people in the film industry, who were named before the committee. On considering the various aspects we have no reason to disbelieve what was stated before us regarding sexual harassment in the film industry," the paragraph said.

The Justice K Hema Commission was formed in response to the 2017 sexual assault case involving actor Dileep, to investigate issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality in the Malayalam film industry. A censored version of the committee's findings, released on August 19, contains explosive accounts of harassment, exploitation, and mistreatment of women in the industry, triggering a political storm in Kerala.