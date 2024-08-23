Kerala govt’s Onam kit to carry 14 items

Thiruvananthapuram; This Onam, the state government has added 50 grams of cashew nuts to its free Onam kit, increasing the total number of items in the kit to 14, compared to last year's 13, including the cloth bag.

A total of 5.99 lakh Onam kits will be distributed to beneficiaries, which include 5.87 lakh yellow ration cardholders (Antyodaya Anna Yojana) and all ration cardholders in the landslide-affected villages of Wayanad. For welfare institutions, the distribution ratio is set at one kit for every four inmates. To prepare and distribute the kits, the government has allocated Rs. 34.29 crores to Supplyco. According to the order, the kit’s total value, including GST, is Rs. 555.50 in the open market.

Here is a breakdown of the items in the kit, along with their quantities and prices, including GST:

1. Tea Powder (Sabari) - 100 grams - Rs 28

2. Split Greengram - 250 grams - Rs 35

3. Semiya Payasam Mix (Milma) - 250 grams - Rs 56

4. Ghee (Milma) - 50 ml - Rs. 41

5. Cashew Nuts - 50 grams - Rs 50

6. Coconut Oil (Sabari) - 500 ml - Rs 90

7.Sambar Powder (Sabari) - 100 grams - Rs 41

8. Chilli Powder (Sabari) - 100 grams - Rs 24

9. Turmeric Powder (Sabari) - 100 grams - Rs 27

10. Coriander Powder (Sabari) - 100 grams - Rs 17

11. Green Gram - 500 grams - Rs 68

12. Toor Dal (Thuvaraparippu) - 250 grams – Rs 49

13. Salt Powder - 1 kg - Rs 13.50

14. Cloth Bag - Rs 16