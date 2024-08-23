Wayanad landslides: Temporary rehabilitation in final lap, focus shifts to jobs, township project

Kalpetta: On Day 24 since the Mundakkai-Chooralmala disaster, the Wayanad District Disaster Management Authority was set to wind up the relief camps. As per the latest data, only seven families remain in two camps at Meppadi. Among those, 6 are at GHSS, Meppadi and one is at GLPS, Meppadi. The July 30 landslides claimed 231 lives as per government records while at least 119 are still missing.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said the temporary rehabilitation process is in its last lap and will be over soon. Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, Rajan said: “The government has ensured that the families need not worry about temporary rehabilitation. They will be shifted only once they are satisfied with the arrangements. There was no forced shifting and so far not even a single complaint has been filed.”

Each family is given two cots, two pillows, essential utensils for the kitchen, a gas stove and one cylinder, a dining table with four chairs and provisions for 15 days.

50 job seekers find employment

Earlier, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a Job Fest jointly organised by the district administration and Kudumbashree Mission at Kappamkolli, Minister Rajan said the focus now shifts to employment for the employable members in the families that survived the landslides. “We would ensure that at least one person gets a job,” he said. “At each phase, the state government has been able to carefully address even the minutest of issues.”

The Job Fest named ‘Njangalundu Koode’ (We are with you), had the participation of 21 companies. At least 300 jobs were on offer and 59 found placements while 127 have been shortlisted, said a press release. Minister Rajan handed out the appointment orders to 10 persons who secured employment in ESAF Small Finance Bank, Markaz Knowledge City and Indus Motors.

“The best rehabilitation project within the shortest period,” said Chief Secretary Dr V Venu.

Addressing a meeting of technical experts at APJ Hall at the Collectorate, Dr Venu said that the majority of families that survived the disaster are not ready to leave the Meppadi region.

“So it is essential to ensure the participation of experts from the region in the discussions in identifying the right land and also in finalising safe zones for the township project,” Dr Venu said.