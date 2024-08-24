Ranjith likely to step down after Sreelekha Mitra's allegation

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith is likely to step down as the chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy amid the rising outcry for his resignation following allegations of misconduct by Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra.

Minister for Culture and Films, Saji Cherian, on Saturday, hinted at the possibility of Ranjith stepping down, saying, "It was up to Ranjith to decide whether he should resign or not." He stated that the government has not sought Ranjith's resignation and added that the possibilities of receiving a written complaint from the actor will be explored, Manorama News reported.

The minister faced flak from various corners earlier in the day after he said any action would be initiated against Ranjith based on a formal complaint. Later in the day, Cherian said strict action would be taken if the allegation against Ranjith was proven.

Meanwhile, speculations of Ranjith's resignation strengthened after the name board of his designation was removed from his official car as he set out from Wayanad to Thiruvananthapuram. Police were deployed on the premises of his Kozhikode residence, anticipating protests by political groups.

The Left government toughened its stance after the allegation snowballed into a major controversy and triggered a clamour from within and outside the industry for his resignation.

Opposition Congress, which has already been targetting the government over its alleged inaction over the Justice Hema Committee report, has called for an investigation into the allegation against Ranjith. Filmmakers Bhadran, Ashique Abu, Manoj Kana, and senior actors Urvashi and Usha Haseena were among those who wanted Ranjith to face the probe.

Key LDF constituent CPI has also sought a probe into the allegation levelled by Mitra. Ranjith found himself in trouble after the Bengali actor recalled a 10-year-old incident in the backdrop of the Justice Hema Committee findings, which shocked the film industry.

Mitra told the media that Ranjith misbehaved with her when she was called to his residence to discuss a project. She said she felt uncomfortable after he made certain advances subtly and left Kerala the next day. Denying the accusations, Ranjith said the actor was called for an audition, and he was sent back as he found her not apt for the character.