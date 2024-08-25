One killed, 23 injured in bus-truck collision in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: A person was killed after a private bus collided head-on with a truck carrying rubber sheets at MC road of Pandalam here on Sunday. The deceased is Thiruvananthapuram native Midhun, the bus driver. A total of 23 people including the truck driver and passengers on the bus were injured in the accident.



Manorama News reported that the speeding bus rammed into the truck after taking the wrong side of the road.The private bus of Emerald bus services was enroute to Thiruvananthapuram from Wayanad's Mananthavady. The cabins of the bus and truck were completely destroyed in the crash.

Following the collision, the drivers of both vehicles got stuck in the cabin. Fire Force, police and local residents rushed to the scene for the rescue operations. The drivers were taken out of the cabins after one-hour-long efforts. The injured are hospitalised.