MBBS student drowns in Kozhikode's Kariyathumpara River

Kozhikode: A 20-year-old MBBS student drowned in the Kariyathumpara River at Koorachundu in Kozhikode district on Sunday. The deceased, George Jacob from Pala, Kottayam, was a second-year student at Thoothukudi Government Medical College.

Jacob was part of an eight-member group that had visited Kariyathumpara after attending a wedding in Ulliyeri. Local residents, who joined the search efforts, discovered his body in the Pappanchadikayam region of the river. The body was shifted to the mortuary of the Government Medical College in Kozhikode.