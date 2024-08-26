Kasaragod astrologer, son arrested for killing his father-in-law

Kasaragod: Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada police arrested an astrologer and his son from Kasaragod's border village for the murder of his father-in-law, a retired headmaster in Belthangady taluk.

The arrested are Raghavendra V Kedilaya (58), the astrologer, and his son Muralikrishna Kedilaya (21), from Kinningar village in Kasaragod's Belloor grama panchayat. Investigating officers suspect the retired teacher was murdered over property, particularly the family's heirloom gold jewellery.

In the evening of August 20, Raghavendra's father-in-law SP Balakrishna Badekillaya (83) was found murdered in the courtyard of his farmhouse at Belalu village, 15km from Belthangady, in Dakshina Kannada district. The body was found by Balakrishna's second son Suresh Bhat, when he returned from Puttur, a town 30km from Belalu. There were "three sharp chops" on the back of Balakrishna's head, said Dakshina Kannada District Police Chief Yathish N. "It was a case with no eyewitness or suspect," Yathish told Onmanorama.

Dharmasthala police registered an FIR and Yathish formed a special team with Bantwal DySP Vijaya Prasad, Belthangady inspector Nagesh Kadri and Dharmasthala sub-inspectors Kishore and Samarth Ganigera.

Investigators ruled out robbery because Balakrishna's wedding ring was found on him. His wife U Leela (75) died four years ago. They were parents to three children -- Harish Bhat, the eldest son who works in Bengaluru; Vijayalaxmi (49) who married astrologer Raghavendra 22 years ago and settled in Kasaragod; and Suresh Bhat (48), the youngest son who is not married.

Police found out that Raghavendra and Muralikrishna came to Balakrishna's house on the morning of August 20. Suresh Bhat, who was at home, told police they rode 60km on their scooter from Kinningar in Kasaragod. Suresh served them tea and left for work in Puttur, 30km from Belalu village.

The canine squad's tracker dog provided the first lead when it found three plantain leaves with lunch leftovers near the well in the courtyard. According to sources, police retrieved CCTV footage and mobile location data confirming the father-son duo's presence at the house till lunch

The following day, on August 21, Raghavendra and his wife Vijayalaxmi attended Balakrishna's funeral. But their son Muralikrishna did not turn up.

Yathish did not reveal the pieces of evidence the police gathered against the duo but said they were compelling enough to knock on their door in Kasaragod. "We arrested them after thorough questioning," he said.

When asked about the motive, Yathish said they were expecting some financial assistance from Balakrishna. "And he did not give that," the officer said.

Investigating officers said the duo carried a machete and came to Belalu to kill the elderly man. "Balakrishna was attacked from behind. When he tried to escape, he was chased and hacked two more times. His body was found 10m from the door," said an officer.

According to some reports, the duo wanted to kill Suresh Bhat, too and waited for him for some time at the house. Later, they took two bond papers worth Rs 50,000 each and left on their scooter.

According to officers, Balakrishna, a landed farmer, had kept his wife's gold ornaments in a bank locker so they could not lay their hands on the jewellery.

Yathish said the court will decide what their roles were in the killing of Balakrishna. Both were charged with murder.

Badiadka Police in Kasaragod said Muralikrishna, who did not have a job, was facing trial in an attempted murder case. "In 2022, he tried to kill his friend by hitting his head with an object in Badiadka town," said an officer. "Now he and his father are arrested," he said.