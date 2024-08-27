Easier to list those who haven’t knocked on women actors' doors: K Muraleedharan

Kozhikode: Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Tuesday said that it would be easier to list “who haven’t knocked on women actors' doors” than those who have. “That list would then fit on a single page,” he added. Considering the recent surge of sexual abuse allegations against prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry, Muraleedharan also said that women professionals are not safe in that field.

Recently, actor Sreedevika accused filmmaker Thulasidas of persistently knocking on her hotel room door late at night for four consecutive days during the filming of ‘Avan Chandiyude Makan.’ Similarly, actor Minu Muneer alleged that Maniyanpilla Raju harassed her on the set of ‘Da Thadiya.’ Minu also accused actor-politician Mukesh of physically harassing her at a hotel during the production of the movie ‘Calendar.’

Muraleedharan called for Mukesh to resign from his MLA position, suggesting that the state could then hold by-elections in three constituencies simultaneously. He also criticised the state government for delaying the release of the Hema Commission report, suggesting it was an attempt to protect certain individuals of its interest.

He also called for an all-woman probe team to investigate the sexual harassment allegations in Mollywood and urged the cancellation of the government-planned cinema conclave.