Sexual harassment: Revathy Sampath files complaint against Siddique

Actor Revathy Sampath has filed a complaint of sexual assault against actor Siddique. She sent her complaint to the state police chief via email. It is understood that the complaint will be forwarded to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the allegations of sexual abuse made by women in Malayalam cinema against some of their male counterparts.

Siddique stepped down from his position as general secretary of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) after Revathy Sampath had come up with the allegations.

Earlier, the actor said she would only file a complaint after the state government guaranteed a proper investigation. She claimed to have proof to implicate Siddique in the sexual abuse charges.

Siddique had filed a complaint with the DGP against the actor, claiming there was a hidden agenda.