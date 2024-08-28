Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

'Will reveal co-star's identity when time's right,' actor after testifying in sexual harassment case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 28, 2024 04:59 PM IST
sexual-assault-abuse-woman.jpg
Illustration: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Another actor gave her statement to the special investigation team after filing a sexual harassment complaint against a co-star on Wednesday. She mentioned that due to pressure from her family and community, she is currently unable to disclose against whom the complaint has been filed. She added that she would reveal the details when the time is right and she needs time to convince her family. The actor also recalled how her son had jokingly said they would celebrate Onam with the media this year.

The accused individual has not contacted her so far. However, she has been receiving phone calls from unknown numbers at midnight, including from numbers falsely labelled as belonging to the DGP. She requested that no one should threaten her, assuring that she would speak out when necessary. The actor concluded by saying that she spoke out because she had been subjected to an injustice.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE