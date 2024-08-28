KSEB staffer charms netizens as he brings 'shocked' baby monkey back to life

Sulthan Bathery: Aneesh MA, an assistant operator at the KSEB Meenangadi 33 substation, has become an instant hero on social media after he brought a baby monkey back to life.

He giving CPR (or cardiopulmonary resuscitation procedure) on the animal, which collapsed when it came in contact with a live electric wire, went viral on social media and was shared widely on messaging platforms.



Aneesh saw the collapsed baby monkey at Moolankave on Monday. He knew how to administer CPR, having attended life-saving training sessions as part of his job at KSEB. He said he had an inkling that the animal could be saved by trying to resuscitate it. He began thumping on its chest and when he felt the first signs of life, he shifted the monkey to a cloth and continued the process.

He said blood was coming out of its nose and it had lost skin on its head. “It was almost dead when I found it, but I thought I could have a try,” Aneesh told Onmanorama.

After the initial round of CPR, he saw some movements in its hands. "I then shifted the animal to a smooth cloth and continued with the process,” he said. The monkey soon tried to jump up and after repeated attempts finally ran out of his hands and climbed up a tree.

Aneesh's friend PR Ramesh, an employee of the Kerala Water Authority, took the video of the whole process and uploaded that on social media platforms and messaging app WhatsApp. It soon went viral.

“Since then I have been receiving congratulatory phone calls from my friends and also from various WhatsApp groups,” he said. “I had just applied what I learned in our internal life-saving training programmes,” Aneesh, from Moolankave, said.