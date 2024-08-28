Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Police launch probe against Union Min Suresh Gopi for pushing journalist

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 28, 2024 07:47 PM IST Updated: August 28, 2024 08:31 PM IST
Suresh Gopi. File Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: Thrissur police have initiated a probe against actor-politician Suresh Gopi following a complaint that he pushed a journalist. The plaint was filed by Congress leader and former Wadakkancherry MLA Anil Akkara.

Thrissur City Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) is leading the investigation. Both Gopi and Anil were asked to appear on Thursday to provide their statements. Cops will also take statements from the journalists present during the incident.
Gopi is the current Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism.
Read More: Union Min Suresh Gopi slams media for 'sensationalising' Me Too allegations

The alleged incident happened on Tuesday at the Ramanilayam guest house when journalists questioned Gopi about the rising Me Too allegations in the Malayalam film industry. In response, Gopi said that the court would answer all such questions.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE