Thiruvananthapuram: A junior artist filed a complaint with Hyderabad police accusing Mansoor Rasheed, assistant director of Prithviraj's directorial 'Bro Daddy', of sexually assaulting her and filming her nude visuals. Though the police registered a case, they failed to capture the accused. Hyderabad police will hand over the complaint to the Special Investigation Team formed by the Kerala government to probe into the sexual assault allegations in the Malayalam film industry.



The incident pertaining to the case took place on August 8, 2021 in Hyderabad. The junior artist was taken to the set of the movie through the Malayali Association to act in a wedding scene. As per her complaint, Mansoor offered her a chance in the upcoming scenes and took a room for her in the same hotel where the film crew was staying. Later, he reached her room and raped her by giving her an intoxicating drink. The next day morning, Mansoor demanded money after sending her a nude photo. She alleged that Mansoor collected money from her multiple times after blackmailing her with the obscene photo.

Later, the junior artist lodged a complaint at Gachibowli police station in Hyderabad. Police slapped rape charges against Mansoor over the complaint.

The complainant alleged that the accused fled from police with the support of politicians. Police reached his house at Kollam's Kadakkal to record his arrest, but he escaped. The woman claimed that Mansoor worked in films of many prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry even after police booked him. She alleged that the Chief Minister and Cultural Affairs Minister ignored her complaint against Mansoor.

Complaint against director Sudheesh Sankar

A young female actor lodged a complaint with Kadinamkulam police in Thiruvananthapuram, accusing film director Sudheesh Sankar of attempting to rape her. Police have recorded the complainant's statement on Wednesday. The incident took place in 2019.

According to the complaint, Sudheesh, who is known for Dileep starring 'Villali Veeran' and several popular television serials, also manhandled her while attempting to sexually assault her. She also filed a complaint against production controller Shanu. Police will hand over the case to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the coming days.