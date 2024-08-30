Kochi: Kollam MLA M Mukesh, who is facing non-bailable charges including rape in a complaint filed by a female actor, will meet his lawyer in Kochi. He travelled to Kochi from Thiruvananthapuram in his private vehicle. In the visuals aired on TV channels, his car, escorted by a police vehicle, was seen heading to Kochi via Kottayam MC Road.



Talking to Manorama News, Mukesh's lawyer, Geo Paul, said the Special Investigation Team did not serve any notice asking the MLA to be interrogated. “The court stayed his arrest for a few days after observing that declining his plea would be an injustice. The court did not grant him bail in the case. It is only a temporary measure. Mukesh is not someone who will flee from the police. I don't think the SIT would get any breakthrough in the probe by arresting Mukesh. He is willing to cooperate with the investigation. He is ready to appear for an interrogation at any time,” said the lawyer.

Maradu Police in Ernakulam have slapped non-bailable charges, including rape, against the Kollam MLA, after receiving a complaint from a female actor based in Kochi.

Meanwhile, Kollam witnessed protests by the BJP and the Congress seeking Mukesh's resignation as MLA. Police arrested Mahila Congress activists who tried to barge into the MLA office. In Kochi, Mahila Congress activists vented their anger by beating effigies of Mukesh, Siddique, and Ranjith -- all accused of sexual assault -- with brooms.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan alleged that a 'power group' within the ruling CPM, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is protecting those accused in the scandal. He claimed that even Left leaders who have called for action against the accused, such as CPM's Brinda Karat and CPI's Binoy Viswam, are intimidated by the party's 'power group.' The so-called progressive leaders are weak in the face of this 'power group,' " he said.

"The government is shielding the culprits. Despite causing so much trouble, they are facing no consequences, but the film industry will face even more difficulties in the coming days," the opposition leader said.