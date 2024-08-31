Mysterious monkey deaths put health, vet officials on heightened vigil in Kannur

Kannur: Health, forest, and veterinary officials heightened their vigilance after four monkeys' suspicious deaths in the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary. The forest department has been conducting continuous inspections in the region to determine whether other animals have died.

Though they have not found anything suspicious so far, officials say that test results of the internal organs of the monkeys can only reveal the real reason behind the death. They expect the results in a couple of days.

The carcasses of one male and three female monkeys were discovered about 600 meters inside the forest from the Valayamchal Meenmutti road on Tuesday. Forest officials who inspected the area have not found any other animal displaying signs of illness so far.

However, they have decided to maintain high alert. "We have inspected the nearby residential areas to check whether they have any health issues. We have asked the public to seek treatment if they find any suspicious health conditions. The forest and veterinary departments, too, have conducted their inspections in the area,” health officials said.

According to the preliminary post-mortem examination conducted by the rapid response team of the forest department, the monkeys had not eaten for at least 12 hours before their deaths. It indicates that some infection may have caused the death, not food poisoning.

Kannur district has not yet reported any Mpox cases, though an outbreak was reported at Wayanad three years ago.