Kozhikode man stabs to death son in drunken rage

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 31, 2024 07:50 AM IST Updated: August 31, 2024 08:11 AM IST
Biju, Christy. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: An elderly alcoholic man stabbed his son to death in Poovaranthodu, Koodaranji, here on Saturday. Christy (24) was stabbed by his father, John Cheriyan Purath (Biju), in the early hours of Saturday while he was asleep. 

Biju, known for his alcoholism, frequently quarrelled with family members after drinking. Due to Biju's quarrels at home, his three sons—Chrisy, Justy, and Bestie—lived separately in rented accommodation, ward member Elsamma told Onmanorama. Their mother, Lisa Biju, works abroad. 

On Friday night, after consuming alcohol, he reportedly caused a disturbance at a relative's house. Christy went to his relative’s house and brought him back to their home, where Biju eventually fell asleep. By early morning, Biju attacked and stabbed Christy in the chest.
Christy's body has been moved to the government medical college mortuary. Biju is currently in police custody.

