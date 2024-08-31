Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kozhikode woman who worked at Bengaluru airport cafe found dead

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 31, 2024 10:26 PM IST
Aswathi, 20. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A malayali woman was found dead in an apartment in Bengaluru. Valiyaparambath Aswathi (20) from Kallachi near Nadapuram in Kozhikode district was found hanging in her rented accommodation on the Airport Road in Vidya Nagar, Chikkajala.

Aswathi worked at a cafe in the airport, said Anees Mohammed, area secretary of the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre's Yelahanka unit. Chikkajala Police have registered a case for unnatural death. Aswathy's mortal remains were sent to Kozhikode after completing the procedures.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE