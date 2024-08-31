Youth found dead in room in Alappuzha; police suspect murder

Alappuzha: A man was found dead in a room in Thuravoor, Eramalloor, here on Saturday. The deceased, Jayakrishnan (26), of Thiruvanchoor in Kottayam, was found dead in a room where employees of a parotta-making unit were residing.

The police discovered an iron rod near the body. Initial investigation suggests that Jayakrishnan was stabbed and beaten to death. He worked as a food product distributor at the parotta-making unit.

His body was discovered early in the morning by other workers in the unit. Police are currently searching for Jayakrishnan's friend, who was with him and is now missing.