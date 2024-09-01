Fresh case against Mukesh over sexual abuse complaint

Thrissur: The Wadakkanchery police on Sunday registered a fresh case of sexual abuse against actor-politician Mukesh over a complaint from a female colleague, a native of Aluva in Ernakulam.



According to the plaint, the alleged incident happened at a hotel room in Wadakkancherry in 2011 during the production of the Malayalam movie Naatakame Ulakam. Mukesh tried to assault her physically and pushed her onto the bed, the woman said. A summons will be issued to the accused, and the case will be handed over to the Special Investigation Team, said the cops.

Maradu police in Kochi has already registered another non-bailable case against Mukesh following a woman actor's complaint. She alleged that Mukesh intruded into her hotel room and misbehaved with her.