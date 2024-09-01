Malayalam
Fresh case against Mukesh over sexual abuse complaint

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 01, 2024 02:35 PM IST Updated: September 01, 2024 02:43 PM IST
M Mukesh. File Photo: Manorama.

Thrissur: The Wadakkanchery police on Sunday registered a fresh case of sexual abuse against actor-politician Mukesh over a complaint from a female colleague, a native of Aluva in Ernakulam.

According to the plaint, the alleged incident happened at a hotel room in Wadakkancherry in 2011 during the production of the Malayalam movie Naatakame Ulakam. Mukesh tried to assault her physically and pushed her onto the bed, the woman said. A summons will be issued to the accused, and the case will be handed over to the Special Investigation Team, said the cops.

Maradu police in Kochi has already registered another non-bailable case against Mukesh following a woman actor's complaint. She alleged that Mukesh intruded into her hotel room and misbehaved with her. 

