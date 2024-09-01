Official Anthem of Kochi Blue Tigers: 'Aadujeevitham' producers to file piracy case against cricket team

Kochi: When Kerala Cricket League is all set to commence on Monday, Kochi Blue Tigers, one of the six teams in the tournament, has landed in trouble as Visual Romance, the production company of superhit Malayalam film 'Aadujeevitham' raised piracy charges against the team. The film production company has decided to approach the court against the owners of the cricket team for the illegal use of a song composed by AR Rahman for the movie.

Visual Romance, owned by director Blessy, clarified that the UK-based firm that owns the cricket team purchased the copyright of the song titled 'Hope'. But, no rights were given to edit and use the song's video as the team's official anthem, claimed the company.



The movie's promotional song featured music director AR Rahman in the lead role. Hence, it is alleged that Blue Tigers edited this video to present the popular musician as its brand ambassador. Clips from the song, especially the visuals of AR Rahman, were added to the official anthem of Blue Tigers. Though Visual Romance has sought an explanation from the team's owners, they have yet to respond. Hence, the movie makers have decided to approach the court and allege piracy charges against the cricket team.

Kerala Cricket League will take place from September 2 to 16 at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

'Aadujeevitham-The Goat Life' was a survival drama released in 2024. The movie won several awards in the state film awards, including best actor, director, popular film and screenplay.