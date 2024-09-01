Police search AMMA office in Kochi amid Mollywood #MeToo allegations

Ernakulam: The Special Investigation Team, constituted to probe into the recent '#MeToo' allegations in the film industry, raided the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) office in Kochi on Sunday. The officers investigating the sexual harassment and rape charges against actor Edavela Babu led the search.



The cops cross-checked and verified the documents on member registration and executive committee election of the actors' union. This was the second time the police conducted a search in the AMMA office.

Ernakulam North police booked Edavela Babu, former general secretary of AMMA, under IPC sections 354 and 376 of IPC following a plaint by a female actor in Kochi. According to the complainant, Edavela Babu sexually assaulted her after offering a membership in the actors' body.