Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Police search AMMA office in Kochi amid Mollywood #MeToo allegations

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 01, 2024 04:04 PM IST Updated: September 01, 2024 04:46 PM IST
AMMA's office at Kochi. Photo: Special arrangement.
Topic | Ernakulam

Ernakulam: The Special Investigation Team, constituted to probe into the recent '#MeToo' allegations in the film industry, raided the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) office in Kochi on Sunday. The officers investigating the sexual harassment and rape charges against actor Edavela Babu led the search.

The cops cross-checked and verified the documents on member registration and executive committee election of the actors' union. This was the second time the police conducted a search in the AMMA office.

Ernakulam North police booked Edavela Babu, former general secretary of AMMA, under IPC sections 354 and 376 of IPC following a plaint by a female actor in Kochi. According to the complainant, Edavela Babu sexually assaulted her after offering a membership in the actors' body. 

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE