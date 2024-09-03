Pappanamcode fire: Cops begin probe, search on for husband of woman who died

Thiruvananthapuram: Nemom police have begun a probe into the fire outbreak at Pappanamcode after preliminary inquiry indicated that it may not have been a freak accident. The police have learnt that one of the deceased, Vaishnava, was living separately from her husband.

"We understand that she had some issues with her husband. We tried contacting his mobile number, but he is not reachable. We are also probing if his two-wheeler was spotted near the office before the reported fire. This is an initial assumption, and more details can be known only after a thorough investigation,'' said a police official with Nemom police.

The police said that the identity of the second person who died in the fire outbreak is not known yet, however his gender has been identified as male. The cops are trying to determine if the husband was near the office before the incident happened.