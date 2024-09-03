Malayalam
Kerala State Chalachitra Academy appoints Prem Kumar as interim Chairman

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 03, 2024 08:08 PM IST
Prem Kumar.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor Prem Kumar has been appointed as the interim Chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, succeeding Ranjith, who resigned from the position. Kumar currently serves as the Vice Chairman of the Academy.

Veteran director Shaji N Karun was initially considered for the role of Chairman. Meanwhile, the Women's Collective (WCC) demanded the appointment of Beena Paul as Chairperson. To resolve this issue, the government has appointed Prem Kumar as the interim Chairman.

In his new role, Kumar will oversee the distribution of the State Film Awards, the Cinema Conclave, and the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). This appointment marks the first time a non-director has been appointed as Chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

