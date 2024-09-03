Those who eat salt will drink water; cannot fault entire police force: Minister Riyas

Kannur: Responding to Left independent MLA P V Anvar's allegations against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and the chief minister's political secretary P Sasi, Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas on Tuesday said those who have committed mistakes will face the consequences. "As Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pointed out, if there is any kind of infestation, it will be cleaned," said Riyas.

Echoing CPM state secretary M V Govindan's stance, Riyas said it was not the Left's policy to stand with the wrongdoers, no matter who raises the accusation. "Those who eat salt will have to drink water," he added.

However, the minister said the entire police force cannot be labelled as evil. "We all know the state of the police force in Kerala before the LDF came to power. Before 2016, Kerala police were party to communal riots. The police acted as intermediaries in several cases. A people's policing system existed only after the LDF came to power. Today, police have the public's approval. The government will evaluate the mistake and take a positive stand," said Riyas.